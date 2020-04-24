Final Android 11 Developer Preview Lands for Google Pixel Devices

The Developer Preview 3 of Android 11 is currently limited only to Pixel smartphones

    Highlights
    • Android 11 Developer Preview 3 is now rolling out to Google Pixel phones
    • It will be the final Developer Preview version
    • Google will start releasing Android 11 Beta versions starting next month

    Google has officially revealed the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 to its Pixel range of smartphones. The Android 11 Developer Preview 3 also happens to be the final Developer Preview update, after which Google will release two beta updates followed by the stable update of Android 11 sometime in Q3 2020. To recall, the first Android 11 Developer Preview was released in February this year, followed by Developer Preview 2 in March. The Android 11 Developer Preview 3 does not bring any major visual changes when compared to DP2, however, there seem to be some under-the-hood changes to improve the overall user experience.

    Android 11 Developer Preview 3: What’s New?

    Going by a 9to5Google report, the latest Android 11 Developer Preview brings some features like Wireless Debugging, adjusting gesture sensitivity, a new design for wallpaper picker, introductory prompt for chat bubbles, undo gesture to bring back apps from Recents screen and a new ‘Recent’ screens.

    The Developer Preview 3 of Android 11 is currently limited only to Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL never made their way into the Indian market, so it won’t worry the users much.

    As mentioned above, the DP3 is the final Developer Preview version of Android 11. Starting next month, Google will release two Beta versions of Android 11 to its own Pixel phones along with some other devices from OEMs like HMD Global, Xiaomi and so on. The final Android 11 update will be rolled out in Q3 2020, right before the arrival of Pixel 5 series.

