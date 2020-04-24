Apple iPhone SE 2020 Seems to Have Underclocked Version of A13 Bionic SoC

Highlights Apple iPhone SE 2020 grabbed all the eyeballs because of its lighter price tag

The compact iPhone comes with the flagship A13 Bionic chip

Apple may have used an underclocked version of A13 Bionic chip

Apple iPhone SE 2020 was launched recently and it took the entire internet by storm because of its affordable $399 price tag in the United States. The prices in India are on the higher side as they start at Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. The iPhone SE 2020 is the same iPhone 8 with the internals of the iPhone 11 series. For example, the iPhone SE 2020 features the same Apple A13 Bionic and 12MP primary shooter from the iPhone 11 family. But it seems like Apple has used an underclocked version of A13 Bionic chip on the latest iPhone, according to AnTuTu benchmark results. The iPhone SE 2020 achieved a very less overall score on AnTuTu benchmark, compared to the likes of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Did Apple Use an Underclocked A13 Bionic Inside iPhone SE 2020?

AnTuTu benchmark has created a blog post regarding the scores achieved by the new iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2020 managed to achieve 492166 overall score. However, the iPhone 11 Pro Max achieved an overall highest score of 537154, followed by the iPhone 11 Pro with 521010 overall score and iPhone 11 with 517400.

It is also said that the iPhone SE 2020 lagged behind the iPhone 11 series in the CPU/GPU scores which are leading to a speculation that Apple has used an underclocked version of A13 Bionic inside the new iPhone.

That said, Apple is yet to respond to this news. The Cupertino giant may have used an underclocked version not only to achieve the lighter price tag but also to provide better battery life since the phone features a battery of less than 2000mAh. We will update this post once Apple responds to this issue.