Vodafone Idea and Paytm Shake Hands Together to Launch ‘Recharge Saathi’ Scheme

Paytm is a widely recognised and used application for online mobile recharges and utility bill payments. Vodafone Idea is one of the most prominent telecom groups in India at present. As it is said, that every crisis is an opportunity, Vodafone Idea and Paytm have converted the crisis of global pandemic into a business opportunity. The telco and Paytm have joined hands together and have launched ‘Recharge Saathi’ plan. It is a Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge scheme, but not the traditional one. With the ‘Recharge Saathi’ prepaid recharge scheme, users not only recharge prepaid plans but also earn money for that.

What is ‘Recharge Saathi’ Scheme and How Does it Work?

People need to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. Looking at this, many users who don’t know how to recharge their prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea online, they are going to struggle since all the local recharge shops are closed now. So this is where Vodafone Idea’s ‘Recharge Saathi’ scheme steps in. With the help of this plan, a user can recharge other people’s Vodafone Idea numbers and earn an additional income against that. The recharge will have to be executed via Paytm app though. Small business owners, vendors, and even regular users can benefit from this plan and earn an additional income of Rs 5,000 per month.

Paytm Revamped its Application to Help in The Time of Lockdown

Paytm has reportedly revamped its application to ensure that people can sit inside their homes and comfortably carry out most of their financial transactions such as paying for utility bills etc. Vodafone Idea is very happy for their deal with Paytm as the telco believes that using India’s leading mobile recharge platform, they can help a lot of people stay connected during these uncertain times. Along with this, the telco is allowing people to recharge their phones using ATM’s and SMS facilities. With this now, they are also encouraging friends and family to recharge prepaid plans for each other. Paytm also looks at this deal as a gate for them to reach the inroads of Indian mobile user base. With that, they are happy about the fact that Paytm is helping people in earning.