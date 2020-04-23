JioTV Now Offering Almost Two Fold Live Channels Compared to Airtel Xstream

Highlights JioTV hosts 158 HD channels on its platform while Airtel Xstream carries just over 60 HD channels

JioTV carries regional feeds of several channels including Cartoon Network, Pogo, Nick and BBC Earth which boosts its total channel count

Channels of certain broadcasters including Zee Network are higher on Airtel Xstream

JioTV, the entertainment app of Reliance Jio that enables users to watch live TV channels and past seven day programs has added 9x Jhakaas and Sangeet Marathi onto its platform. With the two channel additions, the platform now carries over 688 channels across 13 genres while its key rival Airtel with its Airtel Xstream app lags behind at 380 channels. The differences between the two platforms on the high definition (HD) segment is also widely visible with JioTV carrying 158 HD channels while Airtel Xstream hosts 64 channels. With that said, we at TelecomTalk provide you with the major differences between the two platforms.

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream: Channels Comparison

In a head to head comparison between JioTV and Airtel Xstream, JioTV carries more channels in almost every language including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. While Airtel Xstream hosts 107 Hindi channels on its platform, JioTV has 211 Hindi channels. Similarly, Airtel Xstream carries 41 Tamil channels while JioTV has 61 channels on its platform.

The difference is also seen widely on the HD segment with JioTV carrying more HD channels across several languages. While Airtel Xstream has 21 Hindi HD channels, JioTV hosts 50 Hindi HD channels. Similarly, JioTV hosts 11 Tamil HD channels while Airtel Xstream carries six HD Tamil channels.

It has to be noted that JioTV carries regional feeds of several channels including Cartoon Network, Pogo, Nick and BBC Earth which boosts its total channel count. While Airtel Xstream offers these channels, it presents them only in one audio feed.

Further, channels of certain broadcasters including Zee Network are higher on Airtel Xstream with the operator carrying 38 channels as compared to 29 on JioTV.

JioTV offers users to pick channels from broader categories on its platform including business news and education which are not available for selection on Airtel Xstream. There is also an exclusive Jio Darshan section on JioTV that lets viewers watch live streams of various spiritual centers and other devotional programs.

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream: Features and Content Partners

While both Airtel Xstream and JioTV have similar features, it has to be noted that the user interface is pretty different between the two. JioTV has a dedicated tab for TV and Movies while Airtel Xstream has a single homepage with a horizontal scrolling menu at the top that lets viewers navigate between TV, movies and more.

The two platforms mostly have similar content partners, however, Airtel Xstream have exclusive deals with Curiosity Stream and Hooq while JioTV has exclusive access to SunNXT and Disney+ Hotstar.