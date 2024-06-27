Airtel Circle-Specific Aggregate Spectrum Holdings Post-2024 Auction



Bharti Airtel emerged as the top buyer in the 2024 spectrum auction that concluded on Wednesday by acquiring 97 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz frequency bands for Rs 6,857 crore. This acquisition allows Airtel to continue holding the largest mid-band spectrum in the country.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services









Renewing and Bolstering Mid-Band Holdings

After the spectrum auction, it is evident that Airtel has renewed spectrum that was expiring in 2024 and made additional spectrum purchases to bolster its mid-band holdings across key circles.

Airtel did not make any new purchases in bands it did not previously hold in any circle. However, Airtel has acquired a significant share of spectrum, specifically 42 MHz in the 900 MHz band, known as the platinum band, which is crucial for coverage.

The next major acquisition is in the 1800 MHz band, with 35 MHz, which benefits both capacity and coverage. Similarly, Airtel has acquired 20 MHz in the 2100 MHz band across four circles.

Airtel Circle-Specific Aggregate Spectrum Holdings

In total, Airtel has acquired 97 MHz across all three bands to strengthen its mid-band spectrum portfolio. Airtel is known for strategically holding mid-band spectrum to provide 4G/5G services with benefits in both coverage and capacity.

Also Read: India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

In all twelve circles where Airtel has topped up its spectrum across the bands, each circle now has spectrum equal to or greater than 10 MHz, allowing Airtel to leverage a component carrier fully to deliver a seamless experience.

Following the 2024 spectrum auction, Airtel's spectrum footprint has increased to 22,221.7 MHz (uplink and downlink), further solidifying its mid-band holdings.