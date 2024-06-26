Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services



Bharti Airtel today announced that it has purchased spectrum in key circles in the Spectrum Auction 2024, which concluded on Wednesday. The telecom company said it acquired 97 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz frequency bands through the auction for Rs 6,857 crore for a period of 20 years.

Renewal and Expansion Strategy

With this purchase, Airtel successfully renewed spectrum that was expiring in 2024 and acquired additional spectrum to bolster its mid-band holdings across key circles.

Airtel said this purchase ensures it will continue to enjoy the largest mid-band spectrum pool in the country. Out of the total, Bharti Hexacom acquired 15 MHz with an outlay of Rs 1,001 crore.

Impact on User Experience

Airtel highlighted that the spectrum purchase aligns with its strategy to build a large pool of mid-band spectrum to deliver seamless 4G and 5G services across the country. "As a result of the use of the mid-band spectrum, customers can enjoy enhanced browsing speeds in addition to improved indoor coverage," Airtel said.

Commenting on the spectrum acquisition in the auction, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel continues to judiciously acquire the right amount of spectrum to deliver the best possible experience to our customers. In this auction, we have bolstered our sub-gigahertz and mid-band holdings, which will significantly improve our coverage, especially indoors."