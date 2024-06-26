Reliance Jio Acquired 1800 MHz Spectrum in 2 Circles in 2024 Auction

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, spent the least in the 2024 spectrum auction. The telco said that it acquired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in two circles - Bihar and West Bengal. The 1800 MHz band is used by the telco to offer 4G services. Reliance Jio's spectrum footprint has increased to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink) after this auction.









The telco spent a total of Rs 973.63 crore in this auction. Jio acquired 5 MHz additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar for Rs 420.25 crore. In West Bengal, the telco spent Rs 553.38 crore to acquire 9.4 MHz of additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services

This will enable the telecom operator to improve 4G network coverage and experience for customers living in Gujarat and West Bengal.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We have already demonstrated our commitment to the Digital India Vision by rolling out

one of the world’s fastest and widest Stand Alone 5G networks within 12 months of allotment of spectrum. This new spectrum acquisition will continue to enable us serving aspirations of the new India, in terms of growing traffic demands and superior customer experience, which is no longer limited to only urban markets. We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio’s next generation of digital solutions."