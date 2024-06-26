Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid Bands in 11 Circles

This spectrum acquisition is in line with the Company's long-term strategic plan to offer a superior experience to its customers and effectively utilise spectrum across existing and emerging technologies, Vodafone Idea said.

Highlights

  • Enhanced 900 MHz band to improve indoor 4G experience.
  • First-time 4G on sub-GHz 900 band in select regions.
  • Strengthened network capacity with 1800 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum.

Vodafone Idea Acquires 50 MHz Spectrum in Low and Mid Bands in 11 Circles
Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced that it has acquired 50 MHz of spectrum across low-band (900 MHz) and mid-band (1800 MHz and 2500 MHz) in 11 circles, amounting to Rs 3,510 crore in the Spectrum auction that concluded today. In total, the government has auctioned 10,522.35 MHz across eight bands, valued at Rs 96,238.45 crore at reserve prices.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Acquires 97 MHz Spectrum to Enhance 4G and 5G Services




Key Spectrum Acquisition Details

Vodafone Idea said that in addition to renewing 900 MHz spectrum in Uttar Pradesh West (5 MHz) and West Bengal (3.8 MHz) circles, the company has also increased its 900 MHz spectrum holdings in 7 circles: Andhra Pradesh (2.4 MHz), Tamil Nadu (2.4 MHz), Karnataka (2.2 MHz), Punjab (1.2 MHz), Rajasthan (0.4 MHz), Uttar Pradesh East (1.2 MHz), and Kolkata (0.2 MHz).

Vi said this latest spectrum acquisition will enable it to allocate sufficient 900 MHz band spectrum for 4G, enhancing the experience of its 4G customers in these markets, particularly indoors.

In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai), Punjab, and large parts of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh (East), 4G on the sub-GHz 900 band will be offered for the first time.

In addition to the 900 MHz spectrum, Vi has also acquired 1800 MHz spectrum in Madhya Pradesh (1.2 MHz) and 2500 MHz spectrum in Bihar (10 MHz). This spectrum will help increase network capacity quickly, the company said.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Acquired 1800 MHz Spectrum in 2 Circles in 2024 Auction

4G Service Expansion

"This spectrum acquisition is in line with the Company's long-term strategic plan to offer a superior experience to its customers and effectively utilise spectrum across existing and emerging technologies," Vodafone Idea said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the spectrum acquisition, Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said, "VIL has strategically acquired spectrum in select markets to enhance and strengthen its overall spectrum portfolio. This acquisition will enable us to effectively use dedicated sub-GHz spectrum for advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience. As VIL embarks on its growth journey with the fundraising plan in place, this spectrum acquisition will further strengthen its competitive position in the market."

Following the 2024 Spectrum Auction, Vodafone Idea now holds a total spectrum of 8,030.4 MHz across all bands.

