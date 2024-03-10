India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction

Get a concise overview of the 2024 spectrum auction by the Government of India, important dates, and spectrum block sizes.

Highlights

  • Overview of spectrum auction proposal by the Government of India.
  • Details on spectrum block sizes for different frequency bands.
  • Live Auction starts on May 20, 2024, which falls on Monday.

The Government of India, through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), proposed to assign the right to use certain specified radio spectrum frequencies in the sub-1 GHz bands, i.e., 800 MHz, 900 MHz, Mid-Bands, i.e., 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz (C-Band), and 26 GHz Bands (millimetre wave), using auction in various Licensed Service Areas (LSA). The NIA (Notice Inviting Applications) was released by the DoT on March 8, 2024.

According to TelecomTalk Spectrum Legend 2024, a total of 10,523.15 MHz spectrum was put to auction across all the bands mentioned above for operators to choose from. The validity period of the right to use the spectrum won in this auction shall be twenty years from the Effective Date.




Technology Neutral

The spectrum put to auction is liberalized, which means there are no restrictions on the technology to be deployed for providing services. Telcos are free to deploy 2G, 4G, 5G, or any low-speed or high-speed technology (DoT: GSM/WCDMA/LTE/CDMA/IMT-2020 (5G technology) for that matter.

3G is not mentioned, as the technology is being phased out globally. In India, only BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently provide 3G services, and Vi is in the process of completely phasing out its 3G Network.

Spectrum Block Size

Spectrum is auctioned/assigned in blocks, whose sizes are as below. A minimum of 5 MHz Block is required to offer 4G services in the bands wherever feasible. As TelecomTalk records, India has also experienced 4G on a 3 MHz Lean LTE carrier with peak downlink speeds of around 12 Mbps on the 1800 MHz Band.

Block Size for Bands:

0.2 MHz: 900 MHz (paired), 1800 MHz (paired)
1.25 MHz: 800 MHz (paired)
5 MHz: 2100 MHz (paired)
10 MHz: 2300 MHz (unpaired), 2500 MHz (unpaired), 3300 MHz (unpaired)
50 MHz: 26 GHz (unpaired)

Let's now look at the amount of Spectrum put to auction across the bands by the DoT in 2024:

Sub-1 GHz Bands (800 MHz, 900 MHz)

Sl.NoLSA800 MHz (FDD)900 MHz (FDD)
Quantum
on sale (2x)		Quantum
on sale (2x)
1Andhra Pradesh & Telangana104.4
2Assam6.8
3Bihar1011.8
4Delhi6.250.8
5Gujarat3.751.6
6Haryana3.754.6
7Himachal Pradesh7.53.4
8Jammu & Kashmir2.513.4
9Karnataka6.254.6
10Kerala6.251.4
11Kolkata52.8
12Madhya Pradesh54.4
13Maharashtra & Goa52.8
14Mumbai50.8
15North East4.4
16Odisha8.758.4
17Punjab7.51.2
18Rajasthan54.4
19Tamil Nadu6.258.4
20Uttar Pradesh East106.2
21Uttar Pradesh West11.8
22West Bengal59.6
Total* (in MHz)118.75118
Block Size1.25 MHz0.2 MHz

Mid-Bands (1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz)

Sl.NoLSA1800 MHz (FDD)2100 MHz (FDD)2300 MHz (TDD)2500 MHz (TDD)
Quantum
on sale (2x)		Quantum
on sale (2x)		Quantum
on sale (x)		Quantum
on sale (x)
1Andhra Pradesh & Telangana91510
2Assam8.65
3Bihar10.210
4Delhi111010
5Gujarat45
6Haryana28.4
7Himachal Pradesh13.21510
8Jammu & Kashmir6510
9Karnataka4.851020
10Kerala25.4
11Kolkata18.61010
12Madhya Pradesh1.210
13Maharashtra & Goa2.45
14Mumbai18.41010
15North East2.25
16Odisha8.810
17Punjab9.85
18Rajasthan7
19Tamil Nadu3.41020
20Uttar Pradesh East1
21Uttar Pradesh West14.810
22West Bengal13.2
Total * (in MHz)221.41256070
Block Size0.2 MHz5 MHz10 MHz10 MHz

C-Band (3300 MHz) and mmWave Band (26 GHz)

Sl.NoLSA3300 MHz (TDD)26 GHz (TDD)
Quantum
on sale (x)		Quantum
on sale (x)
1Andhra Pradesh & Telangana50400
2Assam100650
3Bihar50650
4Delhi50450
5Gujarat50100
6Haryana50250
7Himachal Pradesh70650
8Jammu & Kashmir70650
9Karnataka20400
10Kerala20
11Kolkata50450
12Madhya Pradesh20250
13Maharashtra & Goa50250
14Mumbai50350
15North East70650
16Odisha100650
17Punjab50350
18Rajasthan20300
19Tamil Nadu50300
20Uttar Pradesh East50400
21Uttar Pradesh West20300
22West Bengal50250
* (in MHz)11108700
Block Size10 MHz50 MHz

Important Dates

Post the NIA, the last date for the submission of Applications is April 22, 2024 (Monday). DoT will release the final list of bidders on May 9, 2024 (Thursday), and the Live Auction starts on May 20, 2024, which falls on Monday.

For this Auction, the bidding by the bidders for each of the LSAs in each of the bands will be restricted by various applicable caps. You can find the details of spectrum blocks and spectrum holdings and CAP details (Sub GHz, TDD, FDD) in the India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024 sheet.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

