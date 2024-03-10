India Spectrum Auction 2024: Details of Spectrum Put To Auction



The Government of India, through the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), proposed to assign the right to use certain specified radio spectrum frequencies in the sub-1 GHz bands, i.e., 800 MHz, 900 MHz, Mid-Bands, i.e., 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz (C-Band), and 26 GHz Bands (millimetre wave), using auction in various Licensed Service Areas (LSA). The NIA (Notice Inviting Applications) was released by the DoT on March 8, 2024.

According to TelecomTalk Spectrum Legend 2024, a total of 10,523.15 MHz spectrum was put to auction across all the bands mentioned above for operators to choose from. The validity period of the right to use the spectrum won in this auction shall be twenty years from the Effective Date.









Technology Neutral

The spectrum put to auction is liberalized, which means there are no restrictions on the technology to be deployed for providing services. Telcos are free to deploy 2G, 4G, 5G, or any low-speed or high-speed technology (DoT: GSM/WCDMA/LTE/CDMA/IMT-2020 (5G technology) for that matter.

3G is not mentioned, as the technology is being phased out globally. In India, only BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently provide 3G services, and Vi is in the process of completely phasing out its 3G Network.

Spectrum Block Size

Spectrum is auctioned/assigned in blocks, whose sizes are as below. A minimum of 5 MHz Block is required to offer 4G services in the bands wherever feasible. As TelecomTalk records, India has also experienced 4G on a 3 MHz Lean LTE carrier with peak downlink speeds of around 12 Mbps on the 1800 MHz Band.

Block Size for Bands:

0.2 MHz: 900 MHz (paired), 1800 MHz (paired)

1.25 MHz: 800 MHz (paired)

5 MHz: 2100 MHz (paired)

10 MHz: 2300 MHz (unpaired), 2500 MHz (unpaired), 3300 MHz (unpaired)

50 MHz: 26 GHz (unpaired)

Let's now look at the amount of Spectrum put to auction across the bands by the DoT in 2024:

Sub-1 GHz Bands (800 MHz, 900 MHz)

Sl.No LSA 800 MHz (FDD) 900 MHz (FDD) Quantum

on sale (2x) Quantum

on sale (2x) 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 10 4.4 2 Assam 6.8 3 Bihar 10 11.8 4 Delhi 6.25 0.8 5 Gujarat 3.75 1.6 6 Haryana 3.75 4.6 7 Himachal Pradesh 7.5 3.4 8 Jammu & Kashmir 2.5 13.4 9 Karnataka 6.25 4.6 10 Kerala 6.25 1.4 11 Kolkata 5 2.8 12 Madhya Pradesh 5 4.4 13 Maharashtra & Goa 5 2.8 14 Mumbai 5 0.8 15 North East 4.4 16 Odisha 8.75 8.4 17 Punjab 7.5 1.2 18 Rajasthan 5 4.4 19 Tamil Nadu 6.25 8.4 20 Uttar Pradesh East 10 6.2 21 Uttar Pradesh West 11.8 22 West Bengal 5 9.6 Total* (in MHz) 118.75 118 Block Size 1.25 MHz 0.2 MHz

Mid-Bands (1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz)

Sl.No LSA 1800 MHz (FDD) 2100 MHz (FDD) 2300 MHz (TDD) 2500 MHz (TDD) Quantum

on sale (2x) Quantum

on sale (2x) Quantum

on sale (x) Quantum

on sale (x) 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 9 15 10 2 Assam 8.6 5 3 Bihar 10.2 10 4 Delhi 11 10 10 5 Gujarat 4 5 6 Haryana 28.4 7 Himachal Pradesh 13.2 15 10 8 Jammu & Kashmir 6 5 10 9 Karnataka 4.8 5 10 20 10 Kerala 25.4 11 Kolkata 18.6 10 10 12 Madhya Pradesh 1.2 10 13 Maharashtra & Goa 2.4 5 14 Mumbai 18.4 10 10 15 North East 2.2 5 16 Odisha 8.8 10 17 Punjab 9.8 5 18 Rajasthan 7 19 Tamil Nadu 3.4 10 20 20 Uttar Pradesh East 1 21 Uttar Pradesh West 14.8 10 22 West Bengal 13.2 Total * (in MHz) 221.4 125 60 70 Block Size 0.2 MHz 5 MHz 10 MHz 10 MHz

C-Band (3300 MHz) and mmWave Band (26 GHz)

Sl.No LSA 3300 MHz (TDD) 26 GHz (TDD) Quantum

on sale (x) Quantum

on sale (x) 1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 50 400 2 Assam 100 650 3 Bihar 50 650 4 Delhi 50 450 5 Gujarat 50 100 6 Haryana 50 250 7 Himachal Pradesh 70 650 8 Jammu & Kashmir 70 650 9 Karnataka 20 400 10 Kerala 20 11 Kolkata 50 450 12 Madhya Pradesh 20 250 13 Maharashtra & Goa 50 250 14 Mumbai 50 350 15 North East 70 650 16 Odisha 100 650 17 Punjab 50 350 18 Rajasthan 20 300 19 Tamil Nadu 50 300 20 Uttar Pradesh East 50 400 21 Uttar Pradesh West 20 300 22 West Bengal 50 250 * (in MHz) 1110 8700 Block Size 10 MHz 50 MHz

Important Dates

Post the NIA, the last date for the submission of Applications is April 22, 2024 (Monday). DoT will release the final list of bidders on May 9, 2024 (Thursday), and the Live Auction starts on May 20, 2024, which falls on Monday.

For this Auction, the bidding by the bidders for each of the LSAs in each of the bands will be restricted by various applicable caps. You can find the details of spectrum blocks and spectrum holdings and CAP details (Sub GHz, TDD, FDD) in the India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024 sheet.