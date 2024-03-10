Sateliot to Launch Four New Satellites, Entering Commercial Phase



Spain-based satellite operator Sateliot has announced that it will launch four new satellites into space this year with SpaceX. With the deployment of these four satellites, along with the two already orbiting the Earth, Sateliot enters the first phase of its constellation, opening its commercial phase, Sateliot said on Friday. With this the company plans to connect nearly 7 million IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

Billing Plan

Additionally, the company said it will begin billing the EUR 187 million of binding orders with over 350 customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. With these recurring revenues, the company aims to generate EUR 500 million in revenue by 2027 and become a one billion revenue company by 2030.

LEO satellite constellation

As reported by TelecomTalk, Sateliot launched its first 5G standard LEO satellite named Sateliot_0 "The GroundBreaker" in April 2023. At the time of launch, the company said The GroundBreaker is the first of a 250 LEO satellite constellation that will allow users to seamlessly switch from a terrestrial to a non-terrestrial 5G network.

Funding

The company secured EUR 13.5 million in funding over the past year, which includes EUR 6 million in funding from Banco Santander through its High-Growth Enterprise Program, EUR 5 million from a convertible note, and the remaining EUR 2.5 million from a participative loan from the public company Avancsa.

The company said these funds, along with the start of Series B, will allow it to advance its technology development, launch these four satellites, and enable the complete deployment of its constellation in 2027/2028, providing real-time coverage.

Technological Advancements

So, if you are wondering how the satellites will be, the company explained that the satellites consist of 4 CubeSats, each 20 x 10 x 35 centimetres in size. They are the size of a microwave and have a net weight of 10 kilograms. These satellites will orbit at an altitude of between 500 and 600 kilometres, have a lifespan of five years, and cover 100 percent of the planet.

Jaume Sanpera, CEO, and co-founder of Sateliot said, "We are ready to enter a new dimension, both technologically and commercially. We are closer to becoming the first IoT constellation operating worldwide under the 5G standard. And we will place Spain at the forefront of the New Space revolution."