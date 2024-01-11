Sateliot Secures EUR 6 Million Funding From Banco Santander

Spain's Sateliot receives EUR 6 million from Banco Santander to advance technology, marking the start of its commercial phase in 2024.

Highlights

  • EUR 6 million funding from Banco Santander propels Sateliot's technology development.
  • Successful partnerships with banks, public entities, and investors reinforce leadership.
  • Four new satellites to initiate commercial phase, expanding 5G-IoT reach.

Spain-based satellite operator Sateliot has secured EUR 6 million in funding from Banco Santander through its High-Growth Enterprise Program. The financial support will enable Sateliot to accelerate technology development and deploy a satellite constellation to extend the IoT reach of existing 5G terrestrial networks.

Also Read: Sateliot Joins GSMA to Offer Seamless Global 5G IoT Connectivity




Financial Boost for Sateliot

"In 2024, the company is poised for significant growth with the launch of four new satellites, marking the beginning of its commercial phase," said Sateliot. Sateliot secured EUR 13.5 million in funding over the past year. The company said One is a participatory loan of EUR 2.5 million granted just two weeks ago by the public company Avanca. Additionally, there is EUR 5 million from the convertible note issued by the company.

Jaume Sanpera, CEO, and co-founder of Sateliot, stated, "The completion of these three operations demonstrates the confidence that top-tier banks, regional public administrations, and other groups such as venture capital, family offices, or business angels have placed in us. With all of them, we have created a strategic partnership that reinforces our leadership in the first ever 5G-IoT constellation.

Also Read: Entel Partners With SpaceX for Sat-To-Mobile Services in Chile

Series B Funding and Satellite Deployment

Sateliot says this funding allows it to approach 2024 with the required stability to execute its business strategy. Sateliot has Indra and Cellnex as industrial partners, holding 10.5 percent and 3.5 percent ownership, respectively. Additionally, Sepides holds approximately 5 percent of the capital.

Looking ahead, Sateliot plans to initiate a Series B funding round to finance the next phase of its satellite constellation project. This phase involves deploying 250 nanosatellites under the 5G standard, with an additional 64 set to launch over the next 18 months.

