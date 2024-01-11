Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs for USA, UAE and In-Flight Connectivity

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced new international roaming packs for users travelling to the USA and the UAE. Along with that, the telco has made the in-flight connectivity plans very affordable for customers. There are 3 sets of new plans launched - UAE packs, USA packs, and an annual pack. Jio has slashed the in-flight packs rates by 60% to make them more affordable for customers. Let's start with the UAE packs for Jio customers.









Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs for UAE

Reliance Jio has 3 international roaming packs for UAE customers starting at Rs 898. Take a look at them in detail below:

Jio UAE Rs 898 Plan - The Rs 898 plan comes with 100 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 1GB of data, and 100 SMS for 7 days.

Jio UAE Rs 1598 Plan - The Rs 1598 plan comes with 150 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 3GB of data, and 100 SMS for 14 days.

Jio UAE Rs 2998 Plan - The Rs 2998 plan comes with 250 minutes each for incoming and outgoing calls, 7GB of data, and 100 SMS for 21 days.

Note that users get unlimited incoming SMS with these plans. Also, after the high-speed data is consumed, users can continue to browse at 64 Kbps. Incoming calls include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs for USA, Mexico, U.S.V.I Packs

Reliance Jio has 3 international roaming packs for USA customers starting at Rs 1555. Take a look at them in detail below:

Jio USA Rs 1555 Plan - The Rs 1555 plan comes with 150 minutes of voice, 7GB of data, and 100 SMS for 10 days.

Jio USA Rs 2555 Plan - The Rs 2555 plan comes with 15GB of data, 250 minutes of voice, and 100 SMS for 10 days.

Jio USA Rs 3455 Plan - The Rs 3455 plan comes with 250 minutes of voice, 25GB of data, and 100 SMS for 30 days.

Note that users get unlimited incoming voice calls (including Wi-Fi calls), and incoming SMS. After the high-speed data is consumed, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Incoming calls also include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable.

These plans are only applicable in the USA, Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Reliance Jio Rs 2799 Annual International Roaming Pack

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 2799 annual validity international roaming (IR) pack. The benefits of this plan include 100 minutes of voice (outgoing + incoming), 2GB of data, and 100 SMS for 365 days. This plan will work in over 51 countries.

The other features of the plan are unlimited incoming SMS, after the high-speed data is consumed, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Incoming calls also include VoWi-Fi calling. Outgoing calls over Wi-Fi are allowed for calls back to India only. For the rest of the world, PayGo charges are applicable.

Reliance Jio New In-Flight Data Plans

There are three new in-flight data plans introduced by Reliance Jio which are applicable with only 22 international airlines (check Jio's partner airlines on its website) at the moment. These three plans are:

Jio Rs 195 In-Flight Data Pack - The Rs 195 plan from Jio comes with 250MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 1 day validity.

Jio Rs 295 In-Flight Data Pack - The Rs 295 plan from Jio comes with 500MB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 1 day validity.

Jio Rs 595 In-Flight Data Pack - The Rs 595 plan from Jio comes with 1GB of data, 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 1 day validity.

Reliance Jio International Roaming Packs that Offer Free In-Flight Benefits

Jio has international roaming packs with which customers are now getting free in-flight benefits. These plans are:

Jio Rs 2499 International Roaming Pack - The Rs 2499 international roaming plan from Jio comes with 100 minutes of outgoing/day + free incoming, 250MB data per day, 100 SMS/day, and 10 days of validity. This plan will work in 35 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are - 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio Rs 3999 International Roaming Pack - The Rs 3999 international roaming plan from Jio comes with 250 minutes of outgoing + free incoming, 100 SMS, 4GB of data, and a validity of 30 days. This plan will work in 51 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are - 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio Rs 4999 International Roaming Pack - The Rs 4999 international roaming plan from Jio comes with 1500 minutes of outgoing + free incoming, 5GB of data, 1500 SMS, and 30 days of validity. This plan will work in 35 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are - 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

Jio Rs 5999 International Roaming Pack - The Rs 5999 international roaming plan from Jio comes with 400 minutes of outgoing + free incoming, 500 SMS, 6GB of data, and 30 days of validity. This plan will work in 51 countries. The additional free in-flight benefits with this plan are - 100 minutes of voice, 100 SMS, and 250MB of data. Note that the in-flight benefits are applicable only for a one-way trip for 24 hours.

The other features of all these plans are that they come with unlimited incoming SMS, and the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the consumption of high-speed data. For the rest of the world calls, PayGo charges are applicable except for the Rs 5999 plan which also includes the ROW calls. Incoming calls include Wi-Fi calling and outgoing calls over Wi-Fi allowed for call back to India only.