Jio and Airtel All Netflix Bundled Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two leading telecom operators in India, offer prepaid plans to customers that come bundled with Netflix. Both telcos introduced these plans in the recent past. If you are someone who is looking to purchase a Netflix plan and you are a customer of either of these telcos, then you can consider the prepaid plans we are mentioning here because they come with Netflix at no additional cost. Netflix is home to some of the most exciting and new television shows and movies. Let's check out the two plans we are talking about.









Jio and Airtel Netflix Prepaid Plans Detailed

Airtel Rs 1499 Plan: There's only one plan offered by Bharti Airtel that comes bundled with the benefit of Netflix. It is the Rs 1499 plan. With the Rs 1499 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 3GB of daily data, and a Netflix Basic subscription. The validity of the plan and all its freebies is 84 days.

There are more benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio Rs 1099 Plan: The Rs 1099 plan from Reliance Jio comes with Netflix Mobile subscription. This plan has a validity of 84 days. It offers customers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan are Netflix Mobile, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Unlimited 5G is also bundled with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Plan: The Rs 1499 plan from Reliance Jio also offers Netflix to users, but with this plan, it is Netflix Basic. The normal benefits of this plan are 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Other benefits are JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The validity of this plan is 84 days and users get unlimited 5G with this one as well!

These are the three prepaid plans for mobile customers in India that want a Netflix at no additional cost.