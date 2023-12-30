Jio AirFiber Entry Level Plan, Is it Worth it

The Jio AirFiber entry-level plan comes for Rs 599 per month. In comparison, JioFiber's entry-level plan comes for Rs 399 per month. That's a difference of Rs 200. If you add the taxes, the difference becomes even larger.

Highlights

  • Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service from Reliance Jio was launched on September 19, 2023.
  • The Rs 599 plan, even though, offers 30 Mbps speed and 1TB of data, users might still like the plan because of its additional benefits.
  • New Jio AirFiber users can also purchase the Rs 599 plan for six or twelve months if they want.

Jio AirFiber, the 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service from Reliance Jio was launched on September 19, 2023. Its plans are slightly more expensive than what you get with the JioFiber. Further, the data bundled with the Jio AirFiber plans is lesser than what you get with a traditional fiber connection. If you are confused about whether you should go for a fiber connection or an AirFiber (5G FWA) connection, then you should refer to the link below. Anyway, let's talk about the Jio AirFiber entry-level plan.




Jio AirFiber Entry-Level Plan Explained

The Jio AirFiber entry-level plan comes for Rs 599 per month. In comparison, JioFiber's entry-level plan comes for Rs 399 per month. That's a difference of Rs 200. If you add the taxes, the difference becomes even larger. The Rs 599 offers customers only 30 Mbps of speed. The data bundled with this plan is just 1TB or 1000GB. You can recharge with the Rs 401 plan from Jio AirFiber if you want more data. The details of the Jio AirFiber Rs 401 plan are mentioned in the link below.

The Rs 599 plan, even though, offers 30 Mbps speed and 1TB of data, users might still like the plan because of its additional benefits. There are 13 OTT (over-the-t0p) benefits bundled with this plan. These OTT benefits are - JioCinema, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate Play, ZEE5, Discovery+, Hoichoi, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Docubay, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, and Epic On.

New Jio AirFiber users can also purchase the Rs 599 plan for six or twelve months if they want. The same is not the option for existing users. Jio AirFiber is more expensive than JioFiber, but it has its unique benefits. For example, in areas where fiber can't be laid and FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) services can't be provided, in such areas, the 5G FWA service such as Jio AirFiber can make a huge difference in the lives of the customers.

