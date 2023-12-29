Entel Partners With SpaceX for Sat-To-Mobile Services in Chile



Chilean telecommunications service provider Entel has recently announced an agreement with SpaceX to offer satellite-to-mobile services. In an official release, Entel said millions of smartphones with the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) standard in Chile will soon be able to access advanced satellite coverage technology.

Basic Satellite Connectivity by 2024

Entel Chile noted that SpaceX, poised to launch the first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability, will initially provide basic satellite connectivity by the end of 2024. In a first in Latin America, the service will progressively connect Entel customers in Chile using the Low Earth Orbit Satellites of Starlink. Entel highlighted that satellite connectivity can serve as a basic solution in remote areas or where a traditional network is unavailable.

"This agreement allows us to reinforce Entel's position as a leader in the development of connectivity in the country, working to bring together the infinite possibilities offered by technology. We are investing in innovation and experience, this time hand in hand with one of the main global players in technological development," said Entel Chile.

Integration with Entel's Mobile Network

The Starlink constellation of satellites with Direct to Cell capability will integrate with Entel's mobile network to transmit directly to LTE mobile phones throughout the country, according to Starlink. This collaboration will provide a solution that expands coverage and helps keep Entel customers connected, regardless of their location.

Entel's Ongoing Investments

As the first operator to complete the mandatory 5G project from Putre to Puerto Williams, including Easter Island/Rapa Nui, Entel said it continues to invest in innovation and experience, bridging the digital divide.

Operating in Chile and Peru, Entel, with over 20 million mobile subscribers, offers mobile and fixed connectivity services, along with a wide range of IT and digital services.