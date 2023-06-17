Entel Chile Launches 5G Network in Rapa Nui, a Major Milestone in Island’s Connectivity

Entel Chile has announced the introduction of the 5G network on Rapa Nui (Easter Island), marking a significant milestone in the island's connectivity journey. Rapa Nui has access to telecommunications services since the 1960s.

Highlights

  • Entel has installed 5G antennas as part of the second phase of the 5G spectrum project, providing coverage from Putre to Puerto Williams.
  • Over 1.5 million customers are already benefiting from the high-speed connectivity offered by the 5G network.
  • Rapa Nui has been a priority for Entel, with the company's continuous efforts to enhance connectivity on the island.

Entel Chile Launches 5G Network in Rapa Nui, a Major Milestone in Island’s Connectivity

Entel Chile has announced the launch of the 5G Network on the island of Rapa Nui. Known for its iconic Moai statues and remote location, Rapa Nui has achieved a significant advancement in its telecommunications infrastructure with Entel's launch of the 5G network. According to Entel, this move brings high-speed connectivity and enhances digital experiences to the island, which has been connected to telecommunications services since 1966.

Also Read: Claro Chile Receives Provisional Approval to Offer 5G Services on 3.5 Ghz Band

Bringing Advanced Connectivity to Rapa Nui

With a distance of over 3,500 kilometres from the mainland, Rapa Nui has relied on advanced satellite-based internet connectivity with capacities lower than fibre optics due to its unique geographical location. However, introducing the 5G network represents a major leap forward in terms of technological capabilities and connectivity options for the local population.

Installation of 5G Antennas

According to the statement, Entel has installed two 5G antennas as part of the second phase of its 5G spectrum project after spectrum bidding in the 3.5 GHz band. This expansion ensures that the 5G coverage extends from Putre to Puerto Williams, offering over 1.5 million customers the opportunity to experience the benefits of this 5G technology.

Also Read: Entel to Focus On 4G, 5G and Fibre as Part of 2023 Investment Plan

"The installation of the first 5G antennas in Rapa Nui fills us with pride and reflects Entel's commitment to providing connectivity to every corner of the country. Our goal is to bring the endless possibilities of technology to all Chileans, and Rapa Nui has always been a priority for us," shared Entel in its official release.

Entel's Commitment to Rapa Nui's Connectivity

Entel says it has been at the forefront of connectivity advancements on the island for decades. Starting with the installation of the first fixed-line calling system in 1966, followed by the introduction of digital satellite links in 1990, and the subsequent development of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, Entel has consistently played a pivotal role in meeting the evolving connectivity needs of Rapa Nui.

Also Read: Movistar Chile Surpasses One Million 5G Subscribers

According to the statement, the introduction of 5G technology on the island not only brings faster and more reliable internet speeds but also has the potential to contribute to the digitalization of various sectors, including daily life and business activities. The aim is to ensure that everyone on the island can benefit from the advantages offered by the latest technological advancements.

The launch of the 5G network on the Rapa Nui island represents a significant milestone and reaffirms Entel's commitment to delivering the latest connectivity solutions to even the most remote locations.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

Expert Opinion

