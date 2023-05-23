Movistar Chile Surpasses One Million 5G Subscribers

Movistar Chile has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing one million subscribers on its 5G network. The rapid adoption of this next-generation technology in the country has propelled Movistar to achieve this milestone in just four months, whereas it took 12 months for 4G to reach 500,000 customers, according to the telco.

Rapid 5G Expansion and Antenna Deployment

Buoyed by the extensive coverage of the 5G mobile network in Chile, Movistar is gearing up for the second phase of its 5G antenna deployment across the country, according to the statement. The company plans to expand its network to over 1,500 sites, ensuring a wider reach and enhanced connectivity for its customers.

Movistar Chile highlighted that within 10 months in 2022, it successfully installed the initial phase of 5G antennas in all 16 regions of Chile. Now, the company is poised to enter the second phase and continue the mass adoption of this technology by offering new smartphones with improved features and convenience.

5G Smartphone Adoption and Future Outlook

In a statement, Movistar Chile said its device sales now comprise 5G smartphones, and over 50 percent of commercial offerings consist of devices equipped with 5G. This represents a portfolio of over 40 5G-enabled models. The company expects that by the end of 2023, most cell phones sold by Movistar will be 5G-enabled, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits and entertainment provided by the latest generation of devices.

Recognitions for Speed and Performance

In 2022, Movistar Chile received the Speedtest Award from Ookla, recognizing it as the country's fastest mobile network powered by 5G. With the impressive adoption rate and continuous efforts to expand its 5G network, Movistar Chile remains committed to providing its customers with advanced technology and an exceptional mobile experience.