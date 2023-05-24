Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan Comes with OTT Benefits and is Pocket Friendly Too

Bharti Airtel wants to focus more on its postpaid offerings now. Telcos have a huge opportunity in the postpaid segment now that the world is more connected than ever. The benefit of a postpaid plan is that you don't have to worry about the amount of benefits you are consuming. You can just pay the bill as and when it comes. It ensures that you are always connected to the mobile network and can communicate with the world whenever you want to. Bharti Airtel's entry-level postpaid plan comes for Rs 399. However, it doesn't come with additional OTT (over-the-top) benefits. If you want a pocket-friendly postpaid plan from Airtel that also bundles OTT benefits, then you should take a look at the Rs 499 postpaid plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan comes with 75GB of data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There's also the bundling of Amazon Prime with this plan. But Amazon Prime is only offered for six months, and not one year. The bundling of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is for one year, though. Users get extra benefits such as handset protection, Xstream Mobile pack, and Wynk Music Premium.

Note that this is not a family plan. However, if you want add-0n connections with this plan, you will have to pay Rs 299 for each of them. With each of the add-on connections, 30GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day is included. Note that there's also an activation fee included with this plan.

In some states, the activation fee is Rs 300, and in some, it is Rs 250. But it will be a one-time fee when you purchase a new connection. Airtel has also mentioned that in select PIN codes, its postpaid connections are also subject to security deposit. Airtel black bundling is not applicable on postpaid plans activated under security deposit.