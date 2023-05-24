Elisa Expands 5G Network to More Municipalities in Lapland

In a major development for Lapland, Finnish telecommunications operator Elisa brings 5G connectivity to the majority of municipalities in Lapland. Elisa has announced the launch of its 5G network in Enontekio, Salla, and Simo, ensuring that almost all municipalities in Lapland now have access to 5G.

Also Read: Elisa to Shut Down 3G in Finland During 2023 in Phases

5G Coverage in Enontekio, Salla, and Simo

Enontekio becomes the first location in the area to experience 5G, with coverage initially available in the Kilpisjarvi village area near the magnificent Saana fell. In Salla and Simo, the 5G network will serve the town centres, providing enhanced connectivity for local residents, tourists, and businesses.

Elisa Finland, in a statement, said, "As a pioneer, Elisa has built a 5G network in northernmost Finland, and now the new network is already delighting users widely across Lapland. Bringing high-quality connections all over Finland is particularly important to us, as Finns do more and more of their daily business on the mobile network."

Also Read: DNA’s 5G Network Now Covers 86 Percent of Finland Population

Enhanced Connectivity for Residents and Businesses

Individuals can access 5G speeds by either using a mobile device that supports the technology or by utilizing it as a fixed connection for homes or small businesses. To use the 5G network, users need a 5G-enabled device, a 5G subscription, and must be within the coverage area. Outside the 5G coverage zone, devices and subscriptions will connect to the best available network.

Elisa 5G Network Coverage

Elisa's 5G network already covers over 88 percent of residential areas in Finland. In Lapland, the company's 5G network is now available in 19 locations, including Enontekio, Inari, Kemi, Kemijarvi, Keminmaa, Kittila, Kolari, Muonio, Pello, Pelkosenniemi, Posio, Ranua, Rovaniemi, Salla, Simo, Sodankyla, Tornio, Utsjoki, and Ylitornio. Elisa said detailed coverage maps for Elisa's 5G locations can be found on the company's network coverage map.

Also Read: Elisa’s 5G Network Covers Over 87 Percent Finnish Population

In April, Elisa announced 5G network coverage for over 87 percent of the Finnish population, and the telco has now expanded it to 88 percent. Elisa provides services to over 2.8 million customers, with Finland and Estonia being the main markets. As the market leader in Finland's telecommunications industry, Elisa is also a carbon-neutral company.