DNA’s 5G Network Now Covers 86 Percent of Finland Population

DNA Finland, part of Telenor Group, has launched its 5G network in the eastern part of Multia, covering several tens of square kilometers south and north of Uuraistentie, but not yet the town center. In addition, the telco plans to build dozens of 5G base stations in Central Finland during 2023, including Jyvaskyla.

Network Planning and Implementation

Construction work in the eastern part of the region is being handled by Suomen Yhteisverkko, a joint network company established by DNA and Telia in 2014. Suomen Yhteisverkko plans, implements and maintains the mobile network in Northern and Eastern Finland.

Customers can check the coverage map on DNA's website to see the theoretical maximum speed and frequency bands for 4G and 5G networks in their location. DNA said several frequencies are used in the same area, from which the terminal automatically selects the Frequency that works the best.

5G Network Frequencies

DNA has built its 5G Network across Finland primarily using either the lower 700 MHz frequency or, the higher 3.5 GHz frequency. The lower Frequency allows for fast, widespread network coverage with good indoor penetration.

Lower Frequency Provides Coverage: According to the telco, 5G network on lower frequency bands typically reaches several kilometers from the base station, depending on the terrain.

Higher Frequency provides Speeds: The higher frequency range, on the other hand, provides gigabit kind of connection speeds with low latency over a smaller coverage area.

The lower Frequency is usually used in rural areas and sparsely populated towns, while the higher Frequency is used in urban areas.

Complete Network Upgradation

In a statement, DNA said as new 5G networks are built, the entire mobile network is upgraded, with old base stations replaced by new ones. This also improves 4G speeds and user experience in the upgraded areas. 5G Network often serve as an excellent alternative to fixed broadband at home, increasing competition and improving the choices available to Finns.

DNA's 5G network currently covers 217 locations, reaching over 86% of Finns based on their place of residence, which amounts to nearly 4.8 million people. 5G services require a suitable device and subscription.