DNA to Shut Down 3G Network in Finland During 2023 in Stages

Finnish telecom company DNA has announced the upcoming shutdown of its 3G Network, with preparations having been carried out in test and laboratory environments for years. The shutdown of the 3G Network was first announced in 2021. The phasing out of the Network will begin region by region after the shutdown of the 3G Network in Hyvinkaa in May 2023. The shutdown will apply to all services that use only the 3G Network, which will mainly be replaced by 4G and 5G Networks.

3G Network Shutdown in Stages

According to the VP of Radio Networks at DNA, the shutdown will proceed in stages, one region at a time. Once the shutdown project begins, DNA can no longer guarantee the extensive functionality of the 3G Network anywhere in the country, although, in some places, the 3G Network may be kept on for some time for network service optimization reasons.

DNA's 3G Network in Hyvinkaa serves only about 100 Subscriptions

The use of the 3G Network has decreased significantly in recent years, accounting for only just under 1% of mobile data used by DNA's customers at the end of 2022. In February 2023, only about a hundred subscriptions in Hyvinkaa used 3G data.

Spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G Networks

The 3G Network to be shut down in Hyvinkaa is identical in coverage to 4G, so mobile data services will not be weakened by the shutdown. The shutdown of the 3G Network will free up bandwidths that more modern network technologies can later take over. At the same time, the structure of the Network is simplified as the 3G layer is removed and resources are freed up for the development of more efficient technologies. This will result in an even better user experience of 4G and 5G networks.

DNA 4G Network covers 100% of population in Finland

According to the statement by DNA, newer network technologies and base stations are significantly more energy-efficient than 3G in relation to the amount of data transferred. DNA's 4G network already covers nearly 100% of the population of Finland, and the coverage of the 5G network was over 80% of the population at the start of 2023.

Devices

Devices not compatible with 4G and 5G will fall back to the 2G Network. If the device supports VoLTE, or Voice over LTE, calls will continue to be made over the 4G network. If the phone does not support VoLTE, calls will be transferred to the 2G network after the 3G Network has been shut down. All of DNA's 4G and 5G phone plans support VoLTE calls.

The shutdown of the 3G Network of the Finnish Shared Network (SYV), which is owned jointly by DNA and Telia, will begin in Eastern and Northern Finland at the beginning of 2024.