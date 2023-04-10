BSNL Offers This Fully Packed Entertainment and Gaming Plan For 28 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a government-owned telecommunications company, offers a variety of prepaid plans to its customers. These plans are designed to cater to the diverse needs of customers, including those who require unlimited calling and data. BSNL prepaid plans come with a range of benefits, such as free calling, data and sms benefits, making them a popular choice among mobile users in India.

BSNL also offers prepaid plans packed with Entertainment benefits and content offerings. Now, look at the benefits of BSNL's Rs 269 Entertainment and Gaming prepaid plan.

BSNL 269 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Pack

BSNL Rs 269 Prepaid pack offers customers unlimited voice calls, including Local, STD, and National Roaming in Mumbai and Delhi, Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB per day and 100 SMS per day even on National roaming with a validity of 28 days.

Entertainment Add-ons Bundled with the Pack

In addition to Data, Voice and SMS benefits, BSNL 269 Pack comes fully packed with many Entertainment and Gaming Benefits. Entertainment benefits include EROS Now, Lystn podcast services, Lokdhun Content and Zing Music.

Gaming Benefits include Hardy Games, Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service, Astrocell and GameOn services and Gameium. BSNL users can also avail the benefits of the BSNL tunes facility and set their favourite songs as their hellotunes.

If you are in a 4G Network area with VoLTE enabled device, you can experience the plan by consuming OTT benefits on 4G Network else on 3G Network. The plan is valid for 28 days, taking the effective per day charges to around Rs 10 to avail over 8 Entertainment Add-ons with the plan.

The plan discussed above is available in most of the telecom circles. However, may not be available in all the circles, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.