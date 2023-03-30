BSNL Offers This Prepaid Plan With Night Unlimited Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers its customers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans and packs. BSNL currently offers its customers 2G, 3G and 4G on a limited scale across India. BSNL has a wide range of prepaid recharge options for its users, and if you are looking for a plan which offers Night Unlimited Data on mobile, then BSNL has an attractive and popular recharge option. We are referring to the popular BSNL 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan. Let's look at the refreshed and current benefits of the BSNL 599 recharge plan in the story.

Also Read: BSNL Launches IPTV Services for Tamil Nadu Customers: Report

BSNL 599 Prepaid Recharge

BSNL 599 Prepaid recharge offers customers with Unlimited Voice calls, including Local, STD, and Roaming, even in MTNL areas, 3GB of High-Speed data every day, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days.

Popular Data Benefits

Along with the above benefits, BSNL Customers can also enjoy unlimited data post usage of high-speed quota at 40 Kbps for emergency communications such as emails and instant messaging and Night Unlimited Data from 12 am to 5 am. Data used during this period won't affect the user's FUP (fair-usage-policy) data limit for the day. So if you stay awake late at night, this Night Unlimited data may be useful, provided you have decent 3G or 4G speeds in your location.

Also Read: BSNL Offers this Special 70 Day Validity Prepaid Plan, Check Out!

Other Benefits

Along with the data, voice and SMS benefits, BSNL 599 Plan also offers customers Free BSNL Tunes, Zing Music, Astrotell and GameOn services as additional benefits to consume the Data bundled with the plan.

Please note that unused validity will be accumulated if the customer recharges for the second or third time with the plan. BSNL has another offering in the 84 days validity segment, the 769 Plan. BSNL bundles Unlimited calls, Data, Entertainment and Games offerings with the plan. If you are looking for OTT options, you may recharge with BSNL 769 Prepaid plan, which offers a 2GB per day benefit.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale

The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may be circle specific, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.