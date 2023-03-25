BSNL Offers this Special 70 Day Validity Prepaid Plan, Check Out!

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, has been revising its prepaid plans recently. But one good thing about BSNL is that the telco offers a wide range of plans for every user and any use case at pocket-friendly prices. We recently shared that BSNL 4G is available in circles on a limited scale. For those users for whom BSNL works excellently, there is no need to look for other options. If you are looking for a validity recharge for your BSNL number, BSNL has a special Recharge plan with a validity of 70 days. We are referring to the BSNL Prepaid Rs 197 Recharge plan.

BSNL Prepaid 197 Recharge Plan

First introduced in 2021, BSNL Prepaid 197 Recharge plan used to offer 180 days of validity with 18 days of freebies. Now, as the Telecom Industry is correcting the tariffs due to uncertainty, the benefits are also being aligned. As a result, now BSNL Prepaid Rs 197 Recharge Plan offers customers Unlimited Voice (Local and STD), Unlimited Data with speed restricted to 40 kbps after 2GB per day, 100 SMS per day and Zing Music content for 15 days.

Validity of 70 Days

The best part of the BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan plan is that it offers 70 days of validity, which is over two months. This means for an effective Rs 2.80 per day, BSNL customers get to enjoy 70 days of validity along with Unlimited Data, Voice and 100 SMS per day benefits for 15 days. Please be noted that post the freebie benefits for 15 days, Voice, Data and SMS will be charged as per base tariff.

The plan discussed above is available in most of the telecom circles. However, the plan may not be available in all the circles, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website. This plan offers 30 days validity at an effective price of Rs 84.