BSNL Prepaid Most Affordable 65 Days Pack Detailed

BSNL, a government-owned telecommunications company in India, provides its customers with a diverse range of prepaid mobile plans at different prices. In addition, BSNL has its 4G Network live in a few places, and customers with access to BSNL 4G network can take advantage of BSNL's truly unlimited and data-heavy bundled plans. However, certain users just want to stay connected without much data usage or any bundled benefits, and for such users, BSNL Prepaid plans are truly beneficial. Let's now look at one such BSNL Prepaid plan, which is offered at Rs 319 for customers.

BSNL Rs 319 Most Affordable Prepaid Pack

BSNL Prepaid Rs 319 Voice Pack offers customers Unlimited Voice calling and National Roaming, including MTNL Roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai, 10 GB of high speed data and 300 SMS with a validity of 65 Calendar Days.

If we calculate the benefits, the validity is more than two months which comes to around Rs 5 per day, considering the pack's charge. For around Rs 150, Customers get Unlimited Voice calling for an entire month, along with Data and SMS benefits. For those users in good 4G or 2G/3G locations, this plan can be worth the money.

BSNL Tariff Hikes

Meanwhile, BSNL is indirectly raising the tariffs by reducing the data benefits. Recently, BSNL reduced the Data benefits on its most popular Night Unlimited Rs 599 Prepaid plan from 5 GB per day to 3 GB per day while keeping the rest of the benefits unchanged.

The Government has also commenced the merger of BSNL and MTNL on one side to fasten the process so that the merged company can quickly turn around. In the 4G front, BSNL has started getting equipment from the TCS-led consortium, and the 4G launch can be expected in April.