Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network Expands to Cover 200 Million People

Verizon Wireless does upgrades to its Network very often, according to the updates released by the telco. In a significant milestone, Verizon Wireless announced that its ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband Service has expanded to more than 200 million people across the US. As a result, Verizon customers across the continental United States can experience Ultra-fast download speeds and the capacity to support data-heavy usage.

According to Verizon, this milestone means more customers (roughly equivalent to 60% of population) can now access its 5G Ultra Wideband mobile Network and fixed broadband. The company has been building the multi-purpose 5G Network for years, and now this expansion allows Verizon to be aggressive in home and business broadband internet markets.

Verizon's Multi-Purpose Network

Verizon says its multi-purpose Network is based on a strong spectrum portfolio, extensive fiber ownership and deployment of advanced technologies from the core to the edge of the Network.

According to the statement, Verizon Home Internet provides 5G connectivity without running wires to the home, adding a choice of one more home broadband provider, and Verizon Business Internet delivers reliable plug-and-play connectivity, fast enough for daily business needs in remote areas.

Continue Network Improvements Year Round

Verizon will expand coverage, including 5G Ultra Wideband Service into more areas, deploy greater amounts of the spectrum as that becomes available, and add additional capacity with Network improvements and upgrades throughout the year.

Verizon 5G

Verizon has segregated its 5G Network into two types of 5G service: 5G Nationwide Network and 5G Ultra Wideband Network.

5G Ultra Wideband Network delivers the highest speeds and performance, built on the high band (mmWave) millimeter wave band and mid-band (C-band). According to Verizon, 5G Ultra Wideband Network delivers 10 times faster than current speeds.

5G Nationwide Network is the regular 5G available across the country, which is deployed on the low-band spectrum to provide great coverage and performance compared to 4G LTE.

Verizon initially used to term 'Ultra Wideband' for mmWave 5G service and later added the 3.7 GHz C-band 5G rollout to be included in the 5G Ultra Wideband Services.