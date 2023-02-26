Verizon Starts Offering Fios 2 Gig Home Internet in NYC

Verizon now offers faster internet speeds for its Fios customers in New York City. Customers across New York City's five boroughs can now experience the fastest speeds Verizon Fios offers with the launch of the Fios 2 Gig plan. Verizon says the Fios 2 Gig plan can power homes for hardcore gaming and 4K video streaming and supports multiple connected devices.

Verizon 2 Gig internet service

Verizon brings 2 Gig internet service to more New York City residents and businesses than any other Internet provider, says the company. Verizon's 2 Gig plans are available starting at USD 94.99 per month when customers sign up for AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan. With a four-year price guarantee, the price of the plan also includes a Fios router and up to three Wi-Fi extenders at no additional cost to ensure seamless coverage throughout the home.

Limited Time Offer

For a limited time, new Fios internet customers get up to 12 months of Walmart+ (then onwards USD 12.95 per month) and up to USD 100 in Verizon gift cards when they sign up online.

Fios 2 Gig for business

The Fios 2 Gig for business comes bundled with features and incentives, such as a five-year price guarantee, unlimited data, free activation, complimentary installation, a Verizon Router rental at no extra cost, and one Business Digital Voice line.

Verizon says Fios 2 Gig delivers upload speeds up to 25 times faster than cable and is available throughout Manhattan and additional areas of NYC. As of now, Fios 2 Gig is available in select areas only.

5G Home and Business Internet

Starting February 16, residents of Colorado Springs, CO, Monroe County, NY, and the Bradenton and West Palm Beach areas of FL can opt for Verizon's 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet. Verizon says this expanded availability offers customers greater flexibility to choose the best internet service that suits their requirements.

Verizon 5G Business is the company's ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. The 5G Business Internet service is designed to cater to the needs of businesses of all sizes, providing them with numerous pricing and service options, professional installation, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee.