Nokia Refreshes Brand as It Enters Next Phase of Its Strategy

Nokia says, its new visual identity captures Nokia as it is today, with renewed energy and commitment as pioneers of digital transformation. Once known for smartphones, the company is now a business technology company and wants to align itself accordingly.

  • Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark announced the refreshed brand at MWC Barcelona.
  • Nokia will have four enablers - future-fit talent, long-term research, digitalization of its operations, and a revitalized brand.
  • This is Nokia … but not as the world has seen us before, says CEO.

This is Nokia, greets the New Brand Identify of Nokia, the multinational company that creates technology that helps the world act together. Nokia changed its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years with a new and refreshed logo. Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark announced the refreshed brand at MWC Barcelona.

Nokia Refreshed its Brand

The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. Nokia says, "Our new visual identity captures Nokia as we are today, with renewed energy and commitment as pioneers of digital transformation. We built on the heritage of the previous logo, but made it feel more contemporary and digital, to reflect our current identity."

"But this isn't just about what we look like. It's about our strength in networking, innovation, collaborative partnerships and technology leadership. It's about our value propositions in current and prospective markets. And most of all, it’s about our people."

The new brand is being rolled out across Nokia's sites and assets.

Nokia's next phase of strategy

Once known for smartphones, the company is now a business technology company and wants to align itself accordingly. While Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business by selling equipment to telecom companies, its primary emphasis has shifted to supplying gear to other enterprises.

Nokia remains committed to executing its three-phase corporate strategy aimed at achieving sustainable and profitable growth. Going forward, Nokia says, it will have six strategic pillars.

  • Grow market share with service providers, driven by continued technology leadership
  • Expand the share of Enterprises within customer mix
  • Continue to manage portfolio actively, to ensure a path to a leading position in all segments where Nokia decides to compete
  • Seize opportunities from sectors beyond mobile devices to monetize IP and continue to invest in R&D
  • Implement new business models, such as as-a-Service
  • Develop ESG into a competitive advantage and become the trusted provider of choice in industry.

Nokia says the four enablers - future-fit talent, long-term research, digitalization of its operations, and a revitalized brand - will serve as the foundation for its objectives.

"Our innovation is propelled by Nokia Bell Labs, winner of multiple Nobel Prizes and global leader in disruptive research on networks, software, AI, automation and IoT."

"This is Nokia … but not as the world has seen us before," says Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark, in a message on Nokia's new site.

