Nokia and Now Telecom to Design 5G Network for Philippines

Philippines based Now Telecom selected Nokia's R&D arm Bell Labs Consulting to assist in developing its digital infrastructure, part of a wider plan to accelerate the 5G rollout in the country. Nokia announced that NOW Telecom has selected Bell Labs Consulting to create a nationwide network design for 5G Standalone (SA) and design and plan for a national broadband network in the Philippines.

5G Rollout Plan

As part of the digitization plan, Now Telecom and Nokia will launch a pilot 5G network in parts of Metro Manila facilitated by the grant received by NOW Telecom from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to support the development of 5G mobile and fixed wireless networks in the country. While the Consulting will begin next month, the Proof of Concept (POC) will be carried out in July.

Also Read: MTN Uganda Modernizes Core Network for 5G

Nokia's Expertise will Help Now Telecom

NOW Telecom will be able to attract funding and build the nation's first 5G Standalone (SA) network with the support of Nokia's network planning and design. This will also help the telco to provide differentiated services.

Enoh T. Ebong, Director of USTDA, said: "This grant demonstrates USTDA's ongoing commitment to support the development of quality digital infrastructure and increasing access to affordable connectivity in the Philippines. At the same time, this project will expand opportunities for US companies and trusted technology partners to deliver next-generation network solutions in one of the region's fastest-growing telecommunications markets."

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands Its 5G Network Coverage

Mel Velasco Velarde, Chairman and CEO of NOW Telecom, said: "A robust and reliable 5G network will play a crucial role in promoting social and financial mobility and spurring economic growth of the country. Nokia's proven expertise and the collaboration with USTDA will help us provide a world-class 5G network experience to our people."

Stefan Wilhelm, Head of Bell Labs Consulting at Nokia, said: "We are excited that our expertise will make a critical contribution to the development of digital infrastructure in the country. The study by our Bell Labs Consulting will provide NOW Telecom with the required analysis, designs and plans for the phased implementation of the 5G SA network."

What Now Telecom Plans to Offer

NOW Telecom plans to offer Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) 5G services to connect the unconnected and provide ultra-high speeds with less latency Network to Businesses and Customers.

NOW Telecom is a telecommunications conglomerate located in Manila, Philippines. The company provides broadband and fiber optic communication services in Metro Manila under the Now Fiber Air brand.