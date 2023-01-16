Globe Telecom Expands Its 5G Network Coverage

Globe Telecom, a major provider of telecommunication services in the Philippines, is expanding 5G coverage to allow Filipinos to enjoy faster mobile and broadband speeds in key areas nationwide. The digital solutions platform provider revealed that its ongoing 5G rollout journey had added a few more 5G Network sites in crucial locations.

Globe Telecom Adds New 5G Sites

Globe said it expanded its 5G services with 212 sites in Visayas and 25 sites in Mindanao to cover Davao City, Cebu, Iloilo City, Zamboanga City, Cagayan de Oro City, Boracay and Bacolod City, taking the total count of new sites with 5G coverage to 237. The network expansion was accomplished at the end of the third quarter of 2022, targeting more consumers and businesses with improved network access and faster data speeds.

The expansion of the 5G Network in Visayas and Mindanao is intended to help bridge the digital divide between these regions and the rest of the country. The 5G expansion also aims to support economic development and encourage the growth of new industries and businesses.

Globe More than Doubled 5G Expansion in 2022

Globe more than doubled its 5G footprint in 2022, with 5G services available in 70 cities in the Philippines at the end of the year, compared to 29 in 2021. As a result, Globe's 5G Network is available to nearly all of the population in the National Capital Region (NCR), Davao City and Cebu.

The 5G technology also covers 97% of the people in Bulacan, 95% in Cavite, 90% in Iloilo City and Zamboanga City, 88% in Tuguegarao City, 87% in Laguna, 84% in Pampanga and Cagayan De Oro City, 81% in Boracay, 80% in Bacolod City, 76% in Baguio City, and 39% in Butuan City.

Globe says this expansion is in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG No. 9, which emphasises innovation and infrastructure as key drivers of economic growth.

Globe 5G SA

Globe Telecom has already tested and deployed 5G Standalone (SA) technology use cases, showcasing the potential to transform business operations and improve efficiency, performance, and flexibility.

Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Network Planning & Engineering, said: "5G technology is transforming the way we live and work, and Globe is at the forefront of bringing this revolutionary technology to the people. We are committed to providing a #1stWorldNetwork to all Filipinos, and our aggressive 5G rollout is just one part of our strategy to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity. With 5G, the possibilities are endless. We are excited to see what the future holds for our customers and the country as a whole."

Capex in 2022

Globe said it had allocated a record USD 1.9 billion on its capital expenditures in 2022. As of end-September 2022, the digital provider has deployed close to 1.4 million fiber-to-the-homes (FTTH) lines, built 1,064 new cell sites, upgraded over 10,600 mobile sites to LTE, and installed 1,887 new 5G sites nationwide.

Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network

Globe also provided an update regarding the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN). The company and its partners, Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN, are on track to complete the 2,500 km, 150 million dollar subsea cable by April 2023. The country's longest domestic subsea cable project aims to improve mobile and broadband connectivity by fiberising previously unserved areas.