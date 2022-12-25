Spark and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) have signed a partnership and announced that Bank of New Zealand customers with a Spark or Skinny mobile data connection wouldn't have to worry about data charges when using BNZ banking services. Spark is New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company.

Access to BNZ Digital Platforms without Data Charges

As a result, Bank of New Zealand customers with a Spark or Skinny mobile data connection can now use the BNZ app, BNZ online banking, or the BNZ website without incurring data charges or using the data limit on their Spark or Skinny mobile plan in New Zealand, Spark said.

Commenting on the Partnership, BNZ Executive Technology Paul Littlefair says, "BNZ is always looking for ways to make online banking easier and more accessible for all its customers."

"We know that for some New Zealanders, the cost of mobile data can be a barrier to being able to bank online. By making mobile data free for online banking, it means our customers will have one less thing to worry about."

First Bank in New Zealand to Offer Mobile Banking without Data Charges

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is the first bank in New Zealand to offer mobile banking without any data charges, and Spark is the third telco to join BNZ's free mobile data endeavour. Bank of New Zealand's partnership with telcos provides coverage for most of New Zealand's mobile users. Free mobile banking for BNZ, Spark and Skinny customers commenced on December 15, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Spark Product Director Tessa Tierney says, "It's increasingly more important to be able to access online services such as banking. This is especially true for many New Zealanders, where the cost of data may be a barrier to access. We are pleased to support this great initiative from BNZ across both our Spark and Skinny brands, and as part of our broader work to help lift digital equity in Aotearoa."

Skinny Mobile is a division of Spark New Zealand, offering Mobile and broadband, and it's all prepaid. Skinny uses the 4G and 5G network of Spark.