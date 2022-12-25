Samsung has Rolled out Android 13 Update for these Smartphones

The first smartphones to get the Android 13 and One UI 5.0 updates were the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung then upgraded many of its phones and several of its tablets to the most recent software over the course of the following few weeks. The rollout for all qualifying devices is expected to be finished by the firm by 2023, and it has no plans to slow pace. The list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that have gotten the most recent, stable update is provided below.
Samsung Devices That Got the Android 13 Update:
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy Xcover 5
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy A23 LTE/5G
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy M13 5G
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy M13
- Galaxy M12
You will be able to download Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for your smartphone or tablet via the device's Settings » Software update section whenever it becomes available. However, be careful to back up all crucial data first.
Samsung's One UI 5, which is based on Android 13, offers all the system-level changes that the most recent version of Android brings. Changes in Android 13 include new notification permission that enables per-app notification opt-in, new language settings that let you alter the languages that each of your apps appears in, and many more.