Samsung has Rolled out Android 13 Update for these Smartphones

The first smartphones to get the Android 13 and One UI 5.0 updates were the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung then upgraded many of its phones and several of its tablets to the most recent software over the course of the following few weeks. The rollout for all qualifying devices is expected to be finished by the firm by 2023, and it has no plans to slow pace. The list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that have gotten the most recent, stable update is provided below.

Samsung Devices That Got the Android 13 Update:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A52

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy F62

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy M22

Galaxy A23 LTE/5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy M13 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy F22

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M12

You will be able to download Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for your smartphone or tablet via the device's Settings » Software update section whenever it becomes available. However, be careful to back up all crucial data first.

Samsung's One UI 5, which is based on Android 13, offers all the system-level changes that the most recent version of Android brings. Changes in Android 13 include new notification permission that enables per-app notification opt-in, new language settings that let you alter the languages that each of your apps appears in, and many more.