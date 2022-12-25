T-Mobile Expands 5G Network; Deploys Additional 1900 MHz Layer Nationwide

T-Mobile has increased 5G capacity and coverage Nationwide. The telco now offers services to 260 million customers with Ultra Capacity 5G and 323 million with Extended Range 5G. With this, T-Mobile achieves its mid-band 5G year-end target weeks ahead of schedule and gets closer to its aim of providing Ultra Capacity 5G coverage to 300 million people by the end of 2023.

Deploys Mid-Band Carrier 1900 MHz

T-Mobile is adding more capacity for even faster speeds as its coverage grows. In addition, T-Mobile is boosting its 5G network with a new nationwide layer of 1900 MHz mid-band spectrum.

3 Carrier Aggregation (3CA)

In addition, the telco has started turning on three-carrier aggregation (3CA), which combines three carriers of mid-band 5G spectrum and, in tests, delivered peak speeds topping 3 Gbps on T-Mobile's 5G Standalone Network. Customers using the Samsung Galaxy S22 can experience 3CA in parts of the Network now. The three-carrier aggregation will become available on more devices and spread nationwide in future.

"We're rapidly executing our vision to deliver the highest capacity network this country has ever seen. We've led in 5G coverage from the beginning, delivering a massive 5G footprint that continues to grow. And with Ultra Capacity 5G, it's undeniable that T-Mobile customers have access to the most powerful 5G network around," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile.

Experience T-Mobile 5G

With T-Mobile's Network Pass, customers on other Networks with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones can experience T-Mobile for three months at no charge with unlimited smartphone data, including 5G.

Cloud Native 5G Core Gateway

T-Mobile and Cisco collaborated to launch a first-of-its-kind cloud-native 5G core gateway. T-Mobile has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud-native core gateway, boosting performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in speed and latency. With this shift, T-Mobile can simplify network functions across the cloud, edge and data centres to significantly reduce operational life cycle management.