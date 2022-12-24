The Top 5 Christmas Films to Watch This Year

The holidays wouldn't be complete without gathering your loved ones for a Christmas movie marathon. Numerous fresh holiday movies are streaming right now, and our top five picks for this year are listed below.

1. Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas, a new holiday film from Netflix stars Lindsay Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers complete amnesia following a skiing accident. Chord Overstreet, who is best known for his role as Sam Evans on the Fox television series Glee, plays a kind lodge owner who looks out for her. The heiress is already married to a wealthy suitor, but she starts to fall for her charming caregiver over the holidays. It has the makings of a Hallmark film rather than the conventional "Rich Girl Meets Poor Boy" story. It has some cheesy elements but is also funny and clever. If you're seeking a lightweight watch, it is the best.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The Noel Diary

The movie's protagonist is played by Justin Hartley, an actor well-known for his role in This is Us. The film tells the story of a man who spends Christmas at his childhood home after a 20-year absence is told in the film. But it's not all fun and games because he has to settle his mother's estate with her, with whom he has a strained relationship. While organizing his dead mother's filthy home, Hartley seeks to reconcile with difficult childhood memories by reopening old wounds. It's not a cheerful, upbeat holiday movie, but if you want something deeply moving, this is a terrific option.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Your Christmas or Mine?

The film, which stars Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk as a young couple, is not your standard holiday romance. It is jam-packed with comedic blunders. No one anticipates that the pair, who had planned to spend Christmas apart, will ultimately decide to arrive unexpectedly and switch Christmases. They cannot alter their decision even if it has snowed the most in recent years. They learn more about one another's families and social circles and realize that their initial impressions of one another were inaccurate. Their chances of staying together over the holidays seem slim. Your list of Christmas movies to watch should include it!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

This film is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless story and is a reworking of the classic film A Christmas Carol. The music is memorable and guaranteed to get stuck in your brain. This animated film uses voices from Luke Evans, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Colman, and Jessie Buckley. Its all-star ensemble, vibrant sets, and colourful characters make the film vivid.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Christmas With You

Freddie Prinze Jr., the former king of romcom films, returns in this Christmas drama. This musical tale centres on Angelina, a pop singer who is assigned the task of penning a popular holiday song - something she loathes doing. She learns of a young fan who travels to his little village on Christmas Day to meet her. She develops a bond with Prinze's portrayal of the child's widower father. She finds love and a wonderful inspiration for a Christmas song.

Where to watch: Netflix