Airtel Mobile Plans with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar

If you are a Bharti Airtel customer for mobile network services, then there are plans offered by the company that could be of huge interest to you. Airtel offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile services to customers in India. The telco is offering two mobile plans, which come bundled with several major OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Purchasing a standalone subscription to these platforms can burn the pockets of the customer. Thus, the telco is bundling it for them with a plan that can be of a lot of value to a select group of users. Let's take a look at the plan we are talking about here.

Airtel Rs 1199 and Rs 1499 Postpaid Mobile Plans

Bharti Airtel is offering two of its plans worth Rs 1199 and Rs 1499 to postpaid consumers. Both these plans bundle major OTT benefits for the consumers. With either of the plans, you will get Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix from Airtel. But the other benefits of these plans are different.

With the Rs 1199 plan, users get 1 regular and 3 family add-on connections. The total amount of data this plan brings is 150GB + 30GB for each add-on connection. The data rollover with this plan is limited to 200GB. Users get 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling. Amazon Prime Video comes for six months with this plan, along with Netflix Basic and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. Wynk Premium subscription is also included with this plan. Customers can add up to nine connections with this plan.

Rs 1499 plan brings 1 regular and four family add-on connections. Users get 200GB of monthly data + 30GB for each add-on connection with data rollover of up to 200GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Amazon Prime Video is again bundled for six months with this plan, and the Netflix Standard subscription is offered to the customer along with free one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Airtel will also offer one 10-day international roaming pack for zone b countries, once in 12 billings. Under this plan also, users can add up to nine connections.