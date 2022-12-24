BSNL Rs 799 Plan is One of the Best 100 Mbps Plans Available in India Right Now

The affordable broadband services offered by the State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are ideal for the ordinary citizen looking for an internet connection. Bharat Fibre internet service, which offers fibre connectivity, limitless bandwidth, and exceptional speed, was introduced by the state-run telco a few years back. Due to the intense competition in fibre broadband, BSNL offers a variety of fibre broadband options and has even introduced some of them. BSNL FTTH plans now start at just Rs 275. The maximum speed available with the Bharat Fiber BSNL broadband plans is 300 Mbps. In this article, we'll examine the advantages and duration of the BSNL Rs 799 broadband plan in India.

BSNL Fibre value Rs 799 Plan Details

BSNL Fibre value OTT plan is what the Jio's Rs 799 broadband plan is called. The plan offers unlimited data at speed of up to 100 Mbps until you use all 1000GB of data. And, once the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data limit is reached the speed drops to 5 Mbps.

Additionally, subscribers to this BSNL Fibre Value plan are eligible for free local and long distance voice calls to any network in India. Any network may be contacted an unlimited number of times. Subscribers receive additional OTT benefits with this subscription, including an access to Hotstar Super, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV. Keep in mind that GST is not included in the plan's price. In light of this, users would still be required to pay more than Rs 799.

For its new customers, BSNL also offers a promotional plan, but only for the first six months. After that, the consumer must upgrade to the Fibre Basic or any other plan of their choice.

Broadband services are available from a number of internet service providers including Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber in practically all regions. These ISPs also provide the 100 Mbps broadband plan, which is comparable to the BSNL Rs 799 broadband plan. But these plans' benefits differ from one another.