Netflix Ads Plan has Not been Discontinued but Only Hidden Under a Small Link

According to reports, Netflix's Basic Ads-Free plan has not been formally withdrawn by the Over-The-Top (OTT) service. It could be concealing the plan to advertise the recently introduced plan.

In various countries around the world, Netflix just introduced the Basic with Ads plan. The concept was introduced in several countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. However, according to Technoblog, the Netflix website no longer displays the free basic plan with no ads. The Basic with advertisements plan, Standard plan, and Premium plan are the only plans that are currently available to users.

Netflix Website No Longer Shows the Basic Ad-Free Plan

According to reports, Netflix's Basic Ads-Free plan has not been formally withdrawn by the Over-The-Top (OTT) service. It could be concealing the plan to advertise the recently introduced plan. The option to select a plan will be given to the consumer, but it is concealed in a little link on the Netflix subscription page. Additionally, some individuals claim to have seen all four plans.

According to Tecnoblog, this is what is known as a "dark pattern," which is the term used to describe the practice of luring a user towards less desirable or fascinating options. It appears that the goal is to steer customers toward a far more expensive plan if they don't want a plan that includes advertising.

In several areas, Netflix introduced the Basic with Ads plan, but India was left off the list because the streaming service already offers a budget mobile-only monthly subscription for just Rs 179. Access to a vast selection of excellent TV shows and movies, a customised viewing experience, and availability on a variety of TV and mobile devices are all features of the Netflix Basic with Ads plan. The Basic with Advert plan's video quality is set at 720p/HD. Additionally, Netflix claims that per hour, viewers will see close to 4 to 5 minutes of advertisements. Due to licence limitations, a select few movies and TV shows won't be available to Basic with Advertisement subscribers, and users won't be able to download any titles.

