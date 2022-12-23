OnePlus 11, a List of Things We Know

As previously reported, the company's flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G, will be launched on February 7 in India. OnePlus 11 will be the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone will likely have a premium glass sandwich design with a metal frame as far as appearance is concerned. The primary camera bump will be the main distinction between the OnePlus 10 Pro and its successor.

The OnePlus 11 5G and Everything We Know About It

OnePlus 11 will be one of the most competent Android smartphones, which will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the smartphone is probably going to have a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. A new and enhanced in-display fingerprint sensor is also probably a part of the device. In addition, the display probably has a better touch reaction rate, which should make the OnePlus 11 an excellent gaming smartphone.

The smartphone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery unit and is said to support 100W of wired changing. The OnePlus 11 may not have the quickest charging speed. In contrast to Apple and Samsung, who no longer give chargers in the box, OnePlus is expected to include one.

In terms of the camera setup, the smartphone may include three cameras: a 50MP primary wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom capabilities.

The OnePlus 11 will have a circular camera bump at the rear with Hasselblad branding in contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro's square-like camera configuration.

OnePlus 11 5G Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11 is probably going to be sold on Amazon, and it might also be the priciest OnePlus phone ever introduced. The base model of the phone is expected to cost more than Rs 65,000, while the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage may cost more than Rs 80,000.

The smartphone can be offered in a traditional Black colour finish in addition to other choices. It appears to have a glossy, glass-like back. While the other teasers hinted at a matte surface for the smartphone. So, as there isn't much information available on the device's design, consider this information to be speculative.