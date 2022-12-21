MacBook Air M2 Gets a Big Price Cut on Amazon India

Amazon is currently offering a flat discount of Rs 14,400 on the new MacBook Air M2, making it possible to purchase the laptop in India for less than Rs 1 lakh. Even though the online shopping site doesn't appear to be hosting any sort of sale event, the MacBook Air M2 is still available at a significant discount.

Amazon Offers a Significant Discount on the MacBook Air M2

The discounted price of Rs 1,05,500 for the MacBook Air M2 is published on Amazon. It is offered by Amazon at a discount of Rs 14,400 from its original launch price in India of Rs 1,19,900. Customers can further reduce the price by an additional Rs 6,000 if they hold an HDFC bank card, effectively lowering it to Rs 99,500. Apple products have rarely been discounted by such a large margin. This pricing is for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications and Features

To recall, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is included on the MacBook Air 2022. An Apple M2 processor powers the laptop. Compared to the previous model, the brightness has improved by 25%. The new MacBook Air can now store up to 2TB of data onboard. The MacBook Air (2022) comes with macOS Monterey.

The laptop includes a 1080p HD camera and four speakers for music and video. The MacBook Air also offers Dolby Atmos immersive spatial audio for movies. Two USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.55mm headphone jack are included. The laptop also includes a Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad. A 67W USB Type-C power adapter is an optional feature that will extend the battery life of the new MacBook Air (2022) to 18 hours. The laptop also supports MagSafe charging.

The MacBook Air with M2 processor comes with a USB-C power converter and a USB-C to MagSafe 3 connection. The laptop comes in four different colour options: Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight.