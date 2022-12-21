Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Plus in Imphal

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, has announced 5G launch in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur. This means that now Airtel's 5G Plus services are available in 15 cities in India. The Airtel 5G Plus services in Imphal would be available to customers in a phased manner. Airtel 5G Plus services would be provided to the customers in Manipal at no extra cost if the customer already owns a 4G SIM with an active prepaid/postpaid plan. Take a look at the areas where Airtel 5G is available in Imphal.

Airtel 5G Coverage Areas in Imphal

Airtel's 5G Plus will be available for customers at - Akampat area, War Cemetery, Dewlahland area, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Babupara area, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and few other select locations. The telco will expand 5G to more areas of the city in the coming months.

Rajnish Verma, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Imphal. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel showcased the power of its 5G networks at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 by powering several use cases. Now, the customers have also started sharing their experience of Airtel's 5G Plus on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and More. Airtel is the only telecom operator in India that has launched 5G commercially. Reliance Jio has launched 5G, but it is not a commercial launch, it is just a beta phase where the company is offering customers 5G data for free, but not everyone can get it as it is offered on an invite only basis.