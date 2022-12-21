Airtel 5G is Available in 14 Cities, How to Use on iPhone and Other Devices

Bharti Airtel's 5G network has reached 14 cities. The latest addition to the list of 5G cities for Airtel was Shimla. Apple has also released the software update for iPhones to support Airtel's 5G. Thus, ensure that if you want to use Airtel's 5G on your iPhone, you have to update the device to the latest version of iOS, which is iOS 16.2. The software update brings 5G support not just for Airtel but also for Reliance Jio. Airtel's deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) throughout the nation. The telco has said that its customers can consume 5G services for free if they are already on an active 4G prepaid plan. So your 4G plan would become the 5G plan if you are under the coverage of Airtel's 5G networks anywhere in India. Let's take a look at how iPhone users can activate Airtel's 5G in India.

How to Active Airtel 5G in iPhone?

It is pretty simple to activate Airtel's 5G on an iPhone. Note that only the iPhones from iPhone 12 series or later would be able to support 5G. If you haven't yet, update the device to iOS 16.2, which is available for all eligible iPhones. Once you have updated the device, just go to Settings > General and, if prompted, update to the latest carrier settings. Then, follow this: Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data and select 5G Auto.

There are different 5G modes inside an iPhone. You just have to select 5G Auto. If you want to know what that means, click here. This is all you need to do if you want to consume Airtel's 5G on an iPhone in India. Airtel is working to expand its 5G networks in more parts of the country and will cover most of urban India in the next few months. The telco aims to cover the entire India with its 5G NSA by March 2024.

To use it on other devices, just ensure that the 5G settings are enabled for the device by going to Settings and finding network settings. You can also check if your device is 5G supportive or not through Airtel Thanks app.