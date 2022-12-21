BSNL has 3 Fibre Basic Broadband Plans, Know the Difference

There are so many broadband plans available in the market today that it becomes hard to understand which is a good offer and which is not. Mostly, it is not that a plan is bad in value, but it might not be best suited to your needs. If you are looking for low-cost broadband plans from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), then you will get to choose from 3 different Fibre Basic plans. Note that the Fibre Basic plans of BSNL might not be available in all the circles. But in the circles they are present, users there should understand the difference between them. Let's see the difference between the Fibre Basic plans of BSNL.

BSNL Fibre Basic Broadband Plans

There are three BSNL Fibre Basic plans available for customers right now. These plans come with the name - Fibre Basic NEO, Fibre Basic, and Fibre Basic Plus. The Fibre Basic Neo is a promotional offer from BSNL and would only be available for new customers for up to six months. After that, the customer will be upgraded to the Fibre Basic plan or any plan of his/her choice.

The BSNL Fibre Basic NEO comes for Rs 449 per month and offers consumers 3.3TB or 3300GB of data every month with 30 Mbps of speed. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data; the speed drops to 4 Mbps. There's also a fixed-line voice calling connection offered to the users.

Then you get the BSNL Fibre Basic plan which comes for Rs 499 per month and offers up to 40 Mbps speed and 3.3TB of data every month. The Fibre Basic Plus plan comes with 60 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of data for Rs 599 per month. With both the Fibre Basic and Fibre Basic Plus plan, the speed would drop to 4 Mbps once the FUP data is over, and users get a fixed-line voice calling connection as well.