Google Pay Becomes More Secure for Indians, to Flag Fraud Transactions

Google Pay now has a new feature that will notify users when they are doing a fraudulent transaction by flashing a warning and a brief vibration. Google, the tech giant, has announced a new app feature which will notify users if they're paying a fraudulent transaction which will make payments more secure for Indians. This new update was introduced at the Google for India event on Monday. By using multi-layered warnings, it will alert users of any suspicious activity. Another major update was introduced, which allows users to access their Digilocker documents securely on Android devices.

How does it detect fraudulent transactions?

According to the company, the app uses machine learning to detect fraudulent transactions on Google Pay. Meaning, the app will analyse the aggregate transaction patterns of millions of users and flag fraudulent activities or suspicious payment requests. It will flash a warning to let the user know about the transaction, which will also be in their preferred language. It would also sometimes vibrate in order to get the user’s attention.

New features:

Customers can now easily access their transaction history by asking simple questions like, “how much did I spend on groceries this week” all this in their preferred language.

Google has also collaborated with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to get a new feature for its files app; this will provide users with easy access to authentic digital documents on DigiLocker directly from the Files by Google app on Android, allowing users to store documents like their PAN card Driver’s licence and educational documents.

In order to ensure the security of the documents, the user can only access them by using a unique lock-screen authentication from DigiLocker. Another unique feature is that a user can also store their family’s documents and acquire them by simply selecting the name of the relevant family member.