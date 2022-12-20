Google Pixel 8 Series Alleged to Pack Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 Camera Sensor

Google's next Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices are now rumoured to be in the works. According to reports, Google's upcoming flagship smartphones will have sensors which will enable staggered HDR (High Dynamic Range) functionality. On the upcoming Pixel series phone, Google is anticipated to include Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which supports staggered HDR. The third-generation Google Tensor SoC might be used.

Samsung's ISOCELL GN1 sensors are used in the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. According to the most recent leak from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, we may anticipate that Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 will enable staggered HDR in the Pixel 8 versions. The successor to the ISOCELL GN1 sports a 50-megapixel image sensor with Smart ISO Pro for photography in low light. By using four-pixel binning, the 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL GN2 sensor can mimic a 2.8-micron pixel.

A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens make up the dual back cameras of the Pixel 7. Contrarily, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a triple rear camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie camera on both devices is 10.8 megapixels.

Google Pixel 7 Price:

In September, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 SoC of the second generation. The Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 in India, while the Google Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs 84,999.