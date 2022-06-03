Google Pay Has Found a Way to Make Indians Very Happy With Hinglish

In November 2021, Google announced that it would roll out support for Hinglish (a blend of Hindi and English) language to its line-up of apps, starting with Google Pay in India. Well, the move has been finally executed by the search-engine giant.

Hinglish language is a blend of Hindi and English. Here, English letters are used to write Hindi words. Google Pay, the most popular payments app, now supports a variety of languages, including Hinglish, English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu, which are widely used across the country. This is done only to make the app users friendly.

In order to change your app language to Hinglish, users must first update the Google Pay app to the latest version. Next, tap on your profile picture in the top right corner of the app and open the settings. Now, go to “Personal Details” and change the language.

Google Pay is One of the Top Payments Apps in India

Google Pay has become one of the most popular, trusted, and top online payments application in the country. Users can simply download the Google Pay app on their smartphones (both iOS and Android) and register their bank account with a UPI ID inside the app.

Post that, users can send money to any active UPI ID through the app. Further, there are facilities such as mobile recharges, utility bill payments and more that users can be done with the Google Pay app.