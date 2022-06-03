Truecaller Users Will Get These Five Features Soon on Android

Truecaller, one of the largest and most popular caller identification applications globally, will soon bring five exciting features for users on Android devices. These features will be geared towards making the app experience for the users better. There’s no word on when these new features will be rolled out for the iOS users as well. For now, let’s take a look at what these features are going to be.

Truecaller Features That Are Soon Coming to Android

The first feature that Truecaller is soon going to bring to Android users is the Voice Call Launcher. The particular feature will enable users to easily identify which contacts will be available for them to talk to on Truecaller Voice.

The second feature will be Passcode Lock for SMS. To ensure that the privacy of the user’s SMS and text is maintained, Truecaller will be offering a passcode lock for SMS. If the user’s device supports biometric or fingerprint authentication, they can use that too.

Moving on, the third new feature that will be soon rolled out by Truecaller will be Enhanced Call Logs. The latest version would optimise the call logs to support up to 6400 entries compared to the current 1000 entries.

Truecaller will be adding an enhanced call reason feature. With this feature, users will be able to add a call reason during the call itself. The app will let the users add call reasons such as “Its Important” and “Can we talk”?

Lastly, Truecaller will be bringing Face Filters for Video Caller ID. To make the video calls more personalised, Truecaller has added built-in templates which will create a unique calling experience for the users.

These are some of the features that you will soon see coming to Truecaller. According to an IANS report, these features will first be rolled out for Android users and then for iOS users at some later stage.