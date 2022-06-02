iOS 16 to Bring Many Enhanced Features for iPhones



Apple’s World-Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is not far from here (scheduled for June 6, 2022). It is the event which unveils the new software and products that Apple has been working on for the entire year. Every year at the WWDC event, Apple announces a new version of iOS. This time, it will be iOS 16. This new version of iOS is expected to hit the market with the iPhone 14 series. Post that, every other eligible iPhone will get the update. Let’s take a look at what can be expected with this year’s iOS version.

iOS 16 Expected Features

First of all, we can expect to see an all-new notifications panel with the iOS 16. The handling of notifications with the iOS 15 is not that great. But with the iOS 16, it is expected to change for good.

Second, Apple is expected to bring widget wallpapers for the lock screen of the iPhones. There’s no understanding of what these wallpapers would look like. But if it is true, we will get to know it anyway.

The most exciting feature of the iOS 16 could be the AOD (Always-on-Display) feature. It would eat up significant battery, but it would be interesting to see how the iPhone does it.

Further, Apple could introduce a new, heavily upgraded Health app and a Messages app. There could be some social media like features on the Messages app of Apple, said Mark Gurman.

There could be a lot newer things on the iOS 16. More will be known once Apple makes the announcement of the new operating system officially. There’s no saying which iPhone will receive the OS update or not. Apple is known for extending support to older generation iPhones as well. But there could be some hardware deficiencies with respect to very old devices such as the iPhone 6 Plus and so on, and thus the new OS might not work for these devices properly.

