Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Announced by the Company

Oppo K10 5G is now confirmed to launch in India. The company has announced an official launch date for the smartphone – June 8, 2022. It will be the latest smartphone in the K series and will be an affordable 5G smartphone. It is worth noting that earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo K10 4G in India. That particular smartphone stood out as the fastest-selling new launch, with over 1,00,000 units sold in the first 15 days itself. Now, the company is all set to launch the K10’s 5G variant in the Indian market.

Oppo K10 5G Details You Should Know

Well, the company hasn’t revealed any key details of the smartphone, but a few things have been confirmed. The upcoming K10 5G will be donning an Ultra-Slim design with the proprietary Oppo Glow made with glitter sand process.

The device will feature a sleek-straight edge design with ergonomic styling, reflective metal texture, and fingerprint and scratch-resistant back. Oppo has claimed that the K10 5G will be the slimmest 5G phone in its segment despite coming with a huge battery capacity.

Oppo said that the device will be powered by a premium 5G chipset and will come with dynamic memory through RAM expansion technology. In addition to all this, Oppo will be equipping the smartphone with lightning-fast charging technology. The company said that Oppo K10 5G would also offer users a premium and immersive audio-visual experience.

Upon the launch of the device, it will be available at Flipkart, retail outlets, and Oppo’s online store. The launch of the smartphone is not far from here. It will be a virtual launch conducted on June 8, 2022, at 12 PM noon.

The rumours around specifications and the price of the Oppo K10 5G are already surfacing the internet. But since the launch is so near, there’s no point in dwelling on rumours.