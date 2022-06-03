iPadOS 16 to Deliver Mac Like Experience

Macs are known for delivering a very easy customer journey. But then there are iPads which were conceptualised to replace laptops. While that hasn’t happened till now, every year, there are major advancements in the tablets industry which suggests that we aren’t too far from a reality where iPads will be replacing laptops. iPads, for now, are mostly geared towards phone like experience on a larger screen. But with the iPadOS 16, Apple is reportedly trying to change that.

iPadOS 16 Will Bring Major Upgrades to User Experience

As per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the iPadOS 16 will come with the convenience of seeing opened apps and switching easily between the tasks, resizing app windows, and allowing users to manage multiple apps at the same time.

The iPadOS 16 is expected to be unveiled during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event starting on June 6, 2022. The leak from Gurman suggests that it will bring a redesigned multitasking interface.

There are already multiple iPads now which are powered by the M1 chipset, which also powers multiple Macs. Users can also connect their iPads with a mouse and a keyboard to get an experience similar to Macs.

But there are still a lot of apps that can’t be run on an iPad. But the rumours suggest that Apple is planning to change that pretty soon. The M1 powered iPads are already powerful enough; they need just to be retouched on the OS (operating system) side of things to become ready for running heavy applications such as Logic Pro, xCode, and Final Cut Pro.

iPads powered by the silicon chipsets can potentially be converted into Macs with the M1 chipset inside of them. Apple just needs to figure out a way to do that. The Cupertino tech giant had already filed a patent for a removable keyboard with a hinge to place the iPad and convert it into a Mac.

We will find out more once the WWDC event kicks off on June 6, 2022.