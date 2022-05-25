Samsung Galaxy M13 New Renders Reveal Design Details, Launch Impending

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung might soon be introducing its Samsung Galaxy M13 device. The Galaxy M13 has already been spotted on the company’s official website in the UK and Ireland. In addition to this, the soon to arrive budget smartphone has also been listed on the Bluetooth SIG certifications site. Now in a new development, renders of the Samsung Galaxy M13 have surfaced online giving us some idea about how the device will look. Let’s find out more.

Samsung Galaxy M13 New Renders

The renders of the Galaxy M13 smartphone that have appeared suggest that the device will have a similar design to any other budget smartphone. There is a waterdrop-style notch display design which is typically available in every budget smartphone. Additionally, previous reports have hinted towards the presence of a dual-camera setup but the Galaxy M13 appears to be arriving with a triple camera setup on the back.

The leaked images show that the device features a volume rocker and a power button, which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. Based on the renders, the Galaxy M13 will be available in at least three colour options – dark green, white, and peach. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specs

As far as the specifications of the device are considered, Samsung Galaxy M13 will arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that offers an HD+ resolution. The device is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera on the back along with a 2MP depth sensor. No information is available as of yet regarding the front camera of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 will most likely be powered by the Exynos 850 chipset. Moreover, even though the battery spec has not been revealed yet, the Galaxy M13 is speculated to feature a 15W charging tech. Other features of the Galaxy M13 5G include a dual-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Samsung Galaxy M13 could arrive as early as the end of this month, however, the India launch of the smartphone is still in question. But since its predecessor Galaxy M12 was introduced in India, we can expect the Galaxy M13 as well.